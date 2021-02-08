WATCH: City Hall transforms into Cork's first mass vaccination centre

Cork's City Hall has been transformed into one of the HSE's mass vaccination hubs and will see to the vaccination of over-70s in the coming weeks.
It is understood that the facility could be brought into use within days to vaccinate HSE frontline staff with the AstraZeneca vaccine, following a delivery to Ireland of 21,000 doses this weekend.
The Government expect that the rollout of the first doses in the over-70s vaccination programme will be completed by mid-April, with work on administering the second dose to start in May.
HSE chief executive Paul Reid said there will be three GP-led vaccination hubs in place from this week, with plans for up to 40 more similar hubs around the country to follow.
The centres will vary in scale but Cork's City Hall is set to be one of the largest national hubs.
It's hoped that the Pfizer-BioNtech and the Moderna vaccines rollout plan for the over-70s will start next Monday, February 15, as planned.