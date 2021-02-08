Retirees aged 65 no longer required to sign on to claim social welfare

The Benefit Payment for 65-year-olds will be worth €203 a week, and is designed to help those who have to retire at 65, but can’t receive the state pension until they are 66
Currently, many people in this age cohort have been forced to sign on the dole. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mon, 08 Feb, 2021 - 10:03
Caitlín Griffin

People aged 65 will no longer have to sign on or be genuinely seeking work to receive social welfare income support in the year between retirement and qualifying for the State pension.

A new social welfare payment is being introduced to bridge this gap.

The Benefit Payment for 65-year-olds will be worth €203 a week, and is designed to help those who have to retire at 65, but can't receive the state pension until they are 66.

Currently, many people in this age cohort have been forced to sign on the dole.

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said: “For many people, due to their contract of employment, retiring at the age of 65 is their only option. These are people who have been working all their lives and, for many, finding new employment can be difficult.” 

To receive the payment it will not be a requirement to sign on the Live Register. 

“There is now no situation whereby somebody has to ‘sign on’ or go on the Live Register: This is a specific payment targeted at people in the year leading up to when they reach pension age,” the Minister said.

Ms Humphreys said issues in relation to the State Pension are due to be revised this summer.

“There are various other issues in relation to the State Pension that are being examined by the independent Commission on Pensions, which is due to make recommendations to me in the summer.” 

Eligibility for the payment is determined by a person’s PRSI contributions and the application process for the new payment is done online through one form.

Recipients will also be able to engage in educational programmes while receiving the benefit.

