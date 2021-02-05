Covid-19 vaccinations will proceed largely as planned, says Stephen Donnelly

The Covid-19 vaccination programme will proceed “largely as planned” despite recent setbacks in supplies and the restricted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under 70, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

Mr Donnelly said people were “not going to see much difference” in how vaccines were being rolled out despite some recent setbacks.

He confirmed that 190,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to arrive this month, with 21,600 doses arriving this weekend, allowing for the continued vaccination of frontline healthcare workers from next week.

The impact of the AstraZeneca supply issues was “unclear” at this stage and supplies for March are still being negotiated, Mr Donnelly said.

While the vaccine has been ruled out for use in people aged 70 and over, he said it would be used for other priority groups once all frontline healthcare workers are vaccinated.

“There are some logistical changes that have to be made, but, from the patient’s perspective, things will be proceeding largely as planned,” Mr Donnelly told RTÉ Radio 1.

Around 220,000 vaccine doses were administered by Wednesday.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Mr Donnelly said, would continue to be rolled out in nursing homes and also for individuals over the age of 85 through GP practices from February 15.

“About 70% of GP practices will be able to do this work at their clinics,” he said, adding that the HSE and Irish Medical Organisation were working on “local solutions” for the remaining 400 GP practices.

Janssen single-dose vaccine

His comments come as Johnson & Johnson filed an application with the US Food and Drug Administration this week for approval of its Janssen single-dose vaccine, with an expectation that the pharma giant will also seek approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) soon after.

The single-dose vaccine does not require deepfreeze storage and could simplify the rollout of vaccines.

Ireland has preordered 2.2m doses of the Janssen vaccine, which has been shown to be 66% effective against Covid-19. If approved in the short term, deliveries could begin in the second quarter.

Novavax and Sputnik V vaccines

The EMA also mounted a rolling review of the Novavax vaccine this week, which has been shown to be 89% effective against the virus.

The Novavax vaccine is not part of the EU advance purchase agreement that includes Ireland.

The Department of Health was not available for comment on whether additional vaccines, such as Novavax, would be sought.

On Thursday, health officials poured cold water on the prospect of purchasing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which has been shown to be 92% effective against Covid-19.

HSE boss Paul Reid said the EU advance purchase agreement had proven “very beneficial” for Ireland and that securing the significant volumes already ordered would remain a priority.

“The commitments we have are over 17m (doses) so it’s about delivering those commitments in the first instance,” Mr Reid told a HSE briefing.