More than 300,000 vaccinated in Northern Ireland

More than 300,000 people have now received the coronavirus vaccine in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

Health Minister Robin Swann praised the massive collective effort being undertaken to stop the virus spreading.

It comes as the number of weekly deaths registered with Covid-19 fell.

Mr Swann said: “I am very grateful to all those who are working tirelessly to keep the vaccination programme on track.”

Robin Swann said the vaccination programme is on track (Liam McBurney/PA)

The latest total for inoculations stands at 301,279, comprising 275,232 first doses and 26,047 second.

“There has likewise been a massive collective effort across Northern Ireland to stop the virus spreading.

“We have to maintain and accelerate the progress that has been made.

“I know it’s tough, I know we all want this to be over. But we need to stick to the course in this vital period.”

A further 16 people with Covid-19 have died, the department said on Friday, and another 506 positive cases have been confirmed.

There are 636 Covid-positive inpatients in hospital, 67 of whom are in intensive care.

A total of 137 fatalities with Covid-19 mentioned on death certificates were registered in the week to January 29, official statisticians said.

That represents a reduction on the previous week’s record of 182.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) compiled the figures.

Some time may elapse between a death and it being formally registered.

That means the figures can be different from the total number of fatalities actually occurring in the same week.

Nisra said 124 deaths occurred during the same week to January 29.

The total number of Covid-related deaths that occurred up to January 29 was 2,495.

Of those, 1,591 (63.8%) took place in hospital, 712 (28.5%) in care homes, 13 (0.5%) in hospices and 179 (7.2%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 725 which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 170 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to January 29 was 1,837.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Separate Nisra analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows the provisional number of total fatalities from all causes registered in the week ending January 29 was 437 – 37 less than the previous week and 78 more than the five-year average (2016-20) of 359.

Northern Ireland remains under tough lockdown restrictions which have seen new Covid-19 infection case numbers drop from more than 1,000 a day to 504 announced on Wednesday.