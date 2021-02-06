Women in Ireland who have experienced FGM urged to seek help

Women who have experienced Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) are being encouraged to seek help today on International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM.

FGM is a cultural practice which involves the partial or total removal of external female genitalia, or other injury to the female genitals for non-medical reasons. It is usually performed on girls aged 4-10.

It is practised in at least 29 African countries, and has been reported in countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Central and Southern America.

The World Health Organization estimates that between 100 and 140 million women worldwide have undergone FGM.

However, FGM is also an issue in Ireland. CSO figures from 2016 estimated that 5,790 women and girls living in Ireland have undergone FGM. Another 1,632 girls are estimated to be at risk.

At the start of this year, a mother and father were sentenced to prison time because their two-year-old daughter had undergone FGM. This is the first time an FGM case was heard in an Irish court.

Efforts are being made to end the practice globally due to the serious harm it causes women and girls.

ActionAid, a global NGO working to support women and children, runs workshops across the world to help end FGM.

Ola Bakinson facilitates these ActionAid workshops in Ireland, and she works with women from FGM-practicing communities.

She says her work involves changing people's mindset, and usually women are reluctant to speak about FGM at first. "We use a reflect methodology... they can think of how it impacted them, people they know, and then they begin to come out of their shell."

However, she says people have challenged her before. "People in Ireland think it is not a problem here, and ask why I am doing outreach."

Women from practicing communities have also challenged her. "They say it's our culture, why do we need to change it?"

Ms Bakinson explains that in some cultures, it is seen as a 'rite of passage', and women who are not cut are stigmatised and ostracized.

Often, there is one woman in the village who performs FGM, and it is her livelihood.

Taking that away is difficult, so you have to provide support to her as well. ActionAid can help these women become leaders in their communities, to help end FGM.

Ms Bakinson says once people fully learn the consequences of FGM, they change their mindset. "The side effects are bleeding, pain, ongoing health issues, some women have complications with having children.

"HIV and other diseases can be transmitted. Usually the instruments used are not sanitised, and it can be done in a harsh manner."

She adds that women's mental health can also suffer. Men also have an important role to play.

"Many men won't accept a woman as a wife if she hasn't been cut, so they can play a part in ending FGM too."

Ms Bakinson adds that the practice became illegal in Ireland in 2012. "It can carry a 14-year prison sentence, as well a fine," says Ms Bakinson.

"It is also illegal to take a girl or woman out of the country so she can have FGM done."

Currently, the ActionAid workshops are suspended due to Covid, but Ms Bakinson is hoping to run them virtually soon.

Other organisations who can help women who have experienced FGM are AkiDwA and the Irish Family Planning Association.

There is a free health service available to women who have undergone FGM at the Irish Family Planning Association's Dublin city centre clinic.

See https://www.ifpa.ie/ for more.