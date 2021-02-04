Covid-19: 75 further deaths as total number of confirmed cases passes 200,000

75 further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

46 of the deaths occurred in February, 27 occurred in January, and the remaining two were from earlier reporting periods.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 34-100 years.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19-related deaths here to 3,586.

1,318 new cases of the virus have also been reported here.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland to date now stands at 200,744.

Of the cases notified today;

622 are men;

688 are women;

58% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 40 years old;

428 are located in Dublin;

122 are in Cork;

93 are in Galway;

78 are in Kildare;

77 are in Limerick;

and the remaining 520 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,284 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 188 were in ICU.

74 additional hospitalisations have been reported in the past 24 hours

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus here is now 397.1 per 100,000 population.

Speaking this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that while those over the age of 70 have "suffered the greatest burden of mortality and serious illness from Covid-19," Ireland was now in a good position.

"We can now offer highly effective and safe vaccines to this cohort," he said.

“The superior efficacy demonstrated by the mRNA vaccines authorised for use in Ireland, Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna mean that the mRNA vaccines are the right vaccine to provide the highest level of protection available to those over 70."

The CMO said that the vaccinations that will be seen over the coming weeks would give the country "great hope."

"However, even if you have received your Covid-19 vaccine, you must continue to wash your hands, wear a face covering, maintain a social distance and keep your close contacts to a minimum.

Until we have all been vaccinated, we must act as though none of us have been vaccinated.

National Immunisation Office Director Dr Lucy Jessop said her office, along with the HSE and primary care staff, were using their combined expertise and experience to deliver the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme "safely and securely.”

"My colleagues and I in the National Immunisation Office are continuing to work hard to finalise our preparations, ensuring we are ready to administer safe and effective vaccines to the most vulnerable in our society as they are called for vaccination”.

200,000 total cases an 'unwelcome milestone'

Deputy Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said the more than 200,000 confirmed cases seen here was "an unwelcome milestone."

Dr Glynn urged the public to "redouble efforts and drive down the incidence of disease in our community."

He said: “We are noticing a clear pattern in people with symptoms delaying contacting their GP to arrange a test.

"It is vital that as soon as you notice that you have symptoms of Covid-19 that you isolate and contact your GP immediately.

Deputy CMO, Dr Glynn urged the public to "redouble efforts and drive down the incidence of disease in our community." File Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

"By acting quickly, we can prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect our vulnerable loved ones,” he added.

Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan said the next few weeks would be "difficult for all of us."

"As we bring the daily case levels below 1,000 per day, our progress will seem to slow down.

It is now more important than ever that we continue our efforts to bring case numbers down towards the very low levels we achieved in June and July.

Prof Nolan said the virus reproduction or 'R' number was now in the region of 0.5 – 0.8, which was "good news."

“I noted last week that the testing of close contacts will impact on case numbers in the coming days.

"We shouldn’t be disappointed by this, it shows that we have moved from the mitigation phase of the last few weeks, back to the containment phase where we are tracking down every possible chain of transmission," he said.

HPSC officials also said that validation of data has resulted in the denotification of one previously confirmed death. The figure of 3,586 deaths above reflects this.

Validation of data at the HPSC has also resulted in the denotification of four previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 200,744 total confirmed cases above reflects these denotifications.