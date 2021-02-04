HSE facing 'significant challenges' to re-focus vaccine roll-out

The HSE is facing a significant challenge to re-focus the vaccine roll-out, the head of the health service said today but Paul Reid insisted that the over-70s programme will be on target.

The number of patients in hospital has come down to 1,308 but this is still almost 50% higher than the peak of the first wave in April, Mr Reid said.

With just 11 days to go before the start of the vaccine programme for the over-70s, the HSE is now discussing with GPs about setting up hubs rather than giving the vaccine in their own practices especially in rural areas where there are few large primary care centres.

However, Mr Reid insisted at a briefing today they are still aiming for the 480,000 over-70s to receive their vaccines by the end of March.

Currently, deliveries of the vaccines now preferred for this age group are Pfizer BioNTech at 40,000 per week and Moderna at about 10,000 doses weekly. However some of these must be held in reserve to give a 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Ireland is due to receive a total of 17m doses of vaccine through the EU deals, and the HSE said any change to that deal would be negotiated by the Department of Health.

Mr Reid said: “There are quite significant challenges we have to mobilise around, we always knew it was going to be a bumpy road.”

Up to now, 200,100 vaccines have been given.

And referring to the hospital numbers, he said: “We are beginning to see the hospital case numbers continue to come down, there still remains too much heat on our health system overall, it will be a longer period before we see that coming down.”

Mr Reid also agreed when asked if reports of people holidaying in the Canaries could be described as ‘slap in the face’ to healthcare workers.

Dr Lucy Jessop, National Immunisation Advisory Committee, which advises on the use of vaccines, said all three vaccines are safe to use.

She said the advice to use mRNA vaccines for now in preference to AstraZenca for older people to down to a lack of evidence at this time, but added: “There will be more data coming on stream very soon.”

The importance of the vaccine was emphasized by Chief Operations Office Anne O’Connor who said there are still extremely high numbers in certain sites, and in many cases people who are no longer a Covid-19 still need to stay in hospital.

Ms O’Connor said there are now 4,600 staff on Covid-leave across the hospitals and community sectors including nursing homes.

Four nursing homes have not yet started their vaccination programme, and the HSE said this accounts for about 300 people, and a further 2,600 have missed out across 117 homes which started which could not yet finish their programme.