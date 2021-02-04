Ireland's Amazon enthusiasts 'can save money' by switching to German site

Irish online consumers can save themselves a lot of time, worry and extra costs by making a simple switch to Amazon’s German website, a leading consumer expert has said.

Founder of consumer deal website One Big Switch Ireland, Tipperary entrepreneur Oliver Tattan, said Brexit rules had thrown up “a swathe of interruptions and shortages affecting the Irish consumer”, but there were workarounds for Amazon enthusiasts.

Mr Tattan said on his One Big Switch blog that Amazon.co.uk and many other websites with the “co.uk” domain are having problems shipping to Ireland due to new customs rules, and had new Vat rules for some products.

“Many prices have gone up and packages are delayed. Switch to Amazon.de, it’s really easy, where you see the Union Jack top right, change your region to the German flag, you don’t need to set up a new account or change the language.

“The site is in English, has a great range of products, and delivers fast. I’ve switched and can highly recommend it,” he said.

If Amazon goes ahead with a planned distribution centre in Ireland, Irish consumers can then switch to an Amazon.ie domain.

Irish consumers should also be wary of food and other products bearing British logos such as “gov.uk”, “By Royal Appointment” and “Proudly Made in Britain”, according to Mr Tattan, who founded the Irish version of Australia’s successful One Big Switch concept in 2014.

“In the short-term, prices of many UK products will go up as additional red tape, customs fees, and transport costs are foisted onto the Irish consumer," Mr Tattan said.

"In the medium term, as safety regulations diverge from EU regulations there may be safety concerns with UK products, which might not conform to our higher EU standards.

"The best alternative is to buy Irish, and if Irish products are not available, switch to EU products."

Brexit is already raising costs for Irish consumers who are fond of British products, he said.

“We are already seeing warning signs from some UK-owned stores carrying UK products that they will struggle to hold down their prices."

Many already have empty shelves as Brexit disrupts their supply chains. If you are shopping in UK-owned stores, choose Irish or EU products.

For larger items, Mr Tattan advised Irish consumers to double-check as to whether their purchase was coming through Britain on the supply chain.

If so, it could add unnecessary costs, he said.

“If you are shopping for larger household items, such as a bike, new kitchen, or furniture, make sure that your goods are not routing through the UK, even if they were manufactured in the EU or further afield.

"By passing through the UK a number of taxes and charges will be added to them. Ask your supplier to confirm that goods are being shipped directly into Ireland.”

Brexit will continue to impact Irish households for a long time, Mr Tattan warned.

“Increased prices, less choice, and reduction in quality and safety are all potential impacts," Mr Tattan said. "So don’t let yourself be bullied by the Brexiteers who will tell you that for their political gain that we in Ireland must make sacrifices.

"I think we have had quite enough of that attitude. Shop around and switch now to Irish or EU suppliers."

One Big Switch launched in Ireland in February 2014 with the Big Energy Switch, its campaign to unlock discounted electricity and gas, the first of its kind in Ireland.

It has since highlighted deals on health insurance, mortgage protection insurance, mortgages, home insurance, and broadband.

The Irish version of One Big Switch now has almost 295,000 members, with Mr Tattan’s latest blog being enthusiastically received by consumers who said it would save them money.