Students: Tell us how you feel about the Leaving and Junior Cert exams

Students: Tell us how you feel about the Leaving and Junior Cert examsIf you're facing State Examinations this year, would you like to have your say? The Irish Examiner would like to hear from students facing State Examinations this year. Picture: FileThu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 15:00Jess Casey and Caitlín GriffinStudents, would you like to have your say on your feelings about the 2021 exams?The Irish Examiner would like to hear directly from both Leaving Cert and Junior Cert students on their thoughts about the exams.