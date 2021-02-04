Students: Tell us how you feel about the Leaving and Junior Cert exams

If you're facing State Examinations this year, would you like to have your say?
Students: Tell us how you feel about the Leaving and Junior Cert exams

The Irish Examiner would like to hear from students facing State Examinations this year. Picture: File

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 15:00
Jess Casey and Caitlín Griffin

Students, would you like to have your say on your feelings about the 2021 exams?

The Irish Examiner would like to hear directly from both Leaving Cert and Junior Cert students on their thoughts about the exams.

More in this section

Edwin Poots cancer diagnosis Minister ‘ordered port staff withdrawal after questioning police grasp of risks’
Data watchdog dealt stinging rebuke by EU committee over handling of Max Schrems complaints Data watchdog dealt stinging rebuke by EU committee over handling of Max Schrems complaints
Workers at meet industry handle meat organizing packing shipping loading at meat factory. Inadequate ventilation played key role in meat plant Covid-19 outbreak
leaving certjunior certstate examinationseducation
Coronavirus - Wed Feb 3, 2021

Ten further deaths, 412 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices