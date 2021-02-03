Still no guidelines in place for the reopening of special schools from next week

Detailed guidelines on reopening special education for in-person learning for children by the end of next week have not yet been issued to schools.

Following the announcement on Monday evening that an agreement had been reached on reopening special schools and classes at primary level, teachers and principals were advised that detailed plans should be issued to them shortly.

In-person learning at special schools is now due to resume on a phased basis from February 11, and for special classes in mainstream schools on February 22.

Plans to resume in-person learning for children with special educational needs were reversed twice last month. One criticism from educators had been the short notice given to schools to implement a phased return.

Union scrutiny

The Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) said on Monday that it understood that detailed reopening plans should be issued to schools the next day. However, these plans had not yet been sent to schools by the Department of Education by the close of business yesterday. Earlier in the week, it said updated guidance for schools will be made available “in advance of the return”.

These plans are supported by both Fórsa and the INTO, which say they have "scrutinised" them and secured extra safety measures for staff and students.

This includes surgical-grade masks for special needs assistants and teachers, and staff in special schools will also have access to the same level of PPE as in the HSE where aerosol-spreading procedures are carried out. New guidance on ventilation will also be issued, and attendance will be capped at 50% in special schools on alternate days.

Stressed families

Many parents and families of children with special educational needs have spoken about the upset and stress caused by extended school closures, and about how let down they felt after talks between both parties broke down.

One mother of two children with intellectual disabilities told of her fears that plans to reopen special needs schools will not go ahead as planned on February 11.

Elaine Healy, from Mallow, Co Cork, told RTÉ that she had been thrilled to hear the news but was trying not to get her hopes up.

“I'm absolutely thrilled, I would be absolutely delighted if it goes ahead," she said.

"I'm really trying not to get my hopes up in case it doesn't, but it seems to be optimistic and, to be honest, it's a lifeline to us. In this house, we're desperate for the children to get back to school.

“Having the two dates for schools reopening and having them whipped away again without warning — it broke my heart, and it just took away all hope and I think this one is really hard on people.”

When asked about the possibility of a gradual, part-time return to schools, she said she was delighted that they were going back at all.

“I'd gladly take one or two days if that's what it takes for them to build it up and I think it might be no harm for some kids that will struggle."

INTO general secretary John Boyle said he is confident that special needs schools will reopen next week as planned. “It will happen this time," he said. The decision not to go ahead previously had been the right decision, he added. “Now, we have a proper plan”.