369 nursing home residents died from Covid-19 in January

One third of the deaths in nursing homes from Covid-19 took place in January, and there were 4,300 cases between residents and staff, the health committee heard today.

The rising levels of infection have impacted on staffing, which is putting further pressure on the homes, as HSE officials said about 2,000 staff are currently on Covid-leave.

Officials from the HSE, the Department of Health and Nursing Homes Ireland which represents private nursing homes addressed the committee.

Dr Kathleen MacLellan, Assistant Secretary, Social Care Division, Department of Health said 369 nursing home residents died in January from a total of 1,543 since March.

“Consistent with the recent and current levels of community infection unfortunately nursing home impacts can be seen, with a fivefold increase in open outbreaks from 34 in mid-December to 193 by the end of January,” she said.

Until now only one in four nursing homes have remained completely free of Covid-19.

Dr MacLellan did, however, say the level of infection is “significantly less” than in April and May, saying that measures put in place following the first wave have shown some effect.

Approximately 32,000 of our older population live in one of the 572 nursing homes currently registered by Hiqa, with 81% of beds operated by private providers, according to the HSE.

National Director, Community Operations HSE Yvonne O’Neill said the 2,000 absent staff, which includes close contacts isolating at home, are from 100 affected homes nationally.

The current positivity rate from serial testing of staff for the virus shows 2.3% which is significantly lower than that in the community, she noted.

Compassionate visits

Answering questions from Waterford Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane around queries from distraught families for increased visiting especially compassionate visits at end of life, she said the staffing numbers are so low they can in some cases impact on visiting.

Geriatrician and National Clinical Advisory Group Lead Social Care Division HSE Dr Siobhán Kennelly works in nursing homes, and said she has attended dying people when visits were limited.

She said: “Visiting guidelines are constantly being revised. People are faced with outbreaks with constrained levels of staffing and very sick residents.”

CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland Tadhg Daly said that staff shortages even in recent days have caused stress for residents and the remaining staff.

“Staffing is the predominant emergency that presents today across our health services. Within homes with outbreaks, available staff are going to extraordinary lengths at huge personal sacrifice to ensure continuity of care,” he said.

And referring to the general impact of the pandemic on the sector, he said: “The situation remains precarious and those impacted by the virus are under extreme pressure.”

Answering criticism of the salaries for workers in some private nursing homes from members of the Committee, Dr MacLellan said that a pricing review of the Fair Deal scheme is now with Ministers Stephen Donnelly and Mary Butler.