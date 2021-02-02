Warning issued about dangerous 'fat burner' pill

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a warning about the pill which, it says, contains a substance which is not intended for human consumption.
Warning issued about dangerous 'fat burner' pill

Food Safety Authority Ireland have seized a quantity of dangerous diet pills. Photo: Food Safety Authority Ireland website

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 11:17
Caitlín Griffin

People are being warned not to consume a weight loss capsule which has been seized in Ireland.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) says the capsule contains a substance which is not intended for human consumption.

A quantity of the capsules have been seized, and the FSAI warns it has serious and unpredictable side effects, with a number of fatalities recorded from its use.

There have been a number of fatalities from people who have consumed the pills described by the FSAI as not fit for consumption. Photo: Food Safety Authority Ireland website
There have been a number of fatalities from people who have consumed the pills described by the FSAI as not fit for consumption. Photo: Food Safety Authority Ireland website

DNP has been abused as a ‘fat burner’ to achieve rapid weight loss through accelerating the metabolism.

The capsules are being described as a yellow powder.

FSAI urge people not to consume any DNP products sourced online. 

Read More

Galway mother walking 500km to raise awareness of son's debilitating health condition

More in this section

Brexit Brexit checks suspended at two ports over staff safety concerns
FILE PHOTO The entire Cabinet must now self isolate after news that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is being tested for Cov Stephen Donnelly: 'No plans' to move anyone up the vaccine queue
Roads stock Traffic noise drowns out cricket courtship songs, research suggests
fsaihealthdnp
Warning issued about dangerous 'fat burner' pill

New research vessel named after Kerry explorer Tom Crean

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices