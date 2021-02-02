Warning issued about dangerous 'fat burner' pill

People are being warned not to consume a weight loss capsule which has been seized in Ireland.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) says the capsule contains a substance which is not intended for human consumption.

A quantity of the capsules have been seized, and the FSAI warns it has serious and unpredictable side effects, with a number of fatalities recorded from its use.

There have been a number of fatalities from people who have consumed the pills described by the FSAI as not fit for consumption. Photo: Food Safety Authority Ireland website

DNP has been abused as a ‘fat burner’ to achieve rapid weight loss through accelerating the metabolism.

The capsules are being described as a yellow powder.

FSAI urge people not to consume any DNP products sourced online.