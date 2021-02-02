New research vessel named after Kerry explorer Tom Crean

The new Marine Institute’s research vessel is to be named after Kerry’s acclaimed explorer Tom Crean.

The Norwegian naval architect consultancy that has designed the Marine Institute's new boat will honour and recognise the famous Kerry-born native from Annascaul, who undertook considerable polar expeditions of more than a century ago.

The 52.80 metre vessel's name breaks away from the Institute's traditional naming nomenclature using the prefix 'Celtic' as used by a pair of existing research vessels.

Charlie McConalogue, Marine Minister, ensured that €25m was earmarked to progress the construction of the vessel.

Mr McConalogue said: "The budget provision will allow the Marine Institute to progress construction on the replacement of the 21-year-old Celtic Voyager with a new modern research vessel that will provide critical national infrastructure to enable Ireland to address the considerable challenges of Brexit and the Common Fisheries Policy as well as climate-induced impacts on our oceans.”

The construction of the new national research vessel will continue in 2021 with the build process expected to be completed in summer 2022.

Spanish shipyard Astilleros Armon Vigo SA were awarded the contract to build the new marine research vessel for Ireland last year, following an extensive EU tender process.

Research work

Set to be one of the most advanced marine research vessels in the world, Ireland's new marine research vessel will enable Ireland to undertake critical research work to deepen our understanding of our oceans and our natural resources.

The new vessel will be able to go to sea for at least 21 days at a time and will be designed to operate in harsh sea conditions. Based in Galway, the vessel will be used by the Marine Institute, other State agencies and universities to undertake fisheries research, oceanographic and environmental research, seabed mapping and other multidisciplinary surveys. It will also maintain and deploy weather buoys, observational infrastructure and our Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV Holland I).

The new vessel will be a sister ship to the State's largest research ship, the 65m RV Celtic Explorer and will replace the RV Celtic Voyager. The two Marine Institute research vessels currently in operation (RV Celtic Explorer and RV Celtic Voyager) are among the most intensively used research vessels in the world.

The Marine Institute's RV Celtic Voyager is Ireland's first purpose built research vessel. It has been utilised heavily since its delivery 21 years ago and has been vital in providing marine scientists, researchers and its crew members, with many years of valued experience at sea, expanding and strengthening marine science in Ireland to help inform decisions affecting our ocean.