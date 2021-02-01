'Take real care': 1,062 Covid cases confirmed and 10 new deaths

The Department of Health has confirmed a further 1,062 cases of Covid-19 this evening in addition to 10 Covid-related deaths.

This brings the total number of Covid-fatalities to 3,317.

Today's confirmed cases of coronavirus bring the total number of cases since the outbreak began to 197,553.

The positivity rate over the last seven days now stands at 6.6% after 137,066 tests were completed.

As of 2pm this afternoon, 1,436 patients are in hospital with Covid-19 and 207 people have been admitted to ICU. 34 people were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours.

Dublin reported the most cases at 335 today followed by 137 in Cork. Wexford confirmed 73 cases while Galway recorded 58. 54 cases in Kildare were confirmed and the remaining 405 cases are spread across all other counties.

A further breakdown of case data released by the Department of Health shows:

506 cases are men and 546 cases are women;

57% of cases are under 45;

The median age of confirmed cases is 41.

The national 14-day incidence rate now stands at 478.7. Monaghan continues to have the highest incidence rate now stands at 990.5 followed by Carlow at 716.6 and Louth at 695.2.

"People need to take real care"

Commenting on this evening's latest case data, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan, said while progress has been good and the Covid situation has improved, he is concerned this change is slowing down when infections are still high.

"While we have experienced very significant improvement in incidence over recent weeks, I am concerned that it appears to be slowing down at much too high a level of infection.

"People need to take real care in any setting in which they come into contact with others," said Dr Holohan.

The CMO urged retail and other workplaces to review their Covid health protocols for staff and customers.

He also highlighted the UK variant as an ongoing cause of concern.

“In particular, workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols and ensure that their staff and customers are protected as much as possible.

“Given the prevalence of the B117 variant and how infectious it is, it is extremely important that people take all preventative measures possible, including staying home,” said the CMO.

Vaccinations

150,500 people have received their first vaccination jab according to the HSE's Covid-19 Hub while 49,300 people have been administered the second dose.

It puts the total number of vaccines administered in Ireland by the end of January at 199,800.

The latest vaccination figures come as Ireland is set to receive nearly 100,000 more vaccines from Oxford AstraZeneca following a new agreement between the manufacturer and the European Union (EU).

Embattled EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced AstraZeneca will deliver nine million additional doses by the end of March.

Following a turbulent weekend, after her office sought to trigger a move to block vaccines being delivered into the North, only to be withdrawn, Ms von der Leyen said on social media that this additional commitment will see 40m doses in total compared to last week’s offer from the company, which sparked a furious row between the commission and AstraZeneca.

She also said that AstraZeneca will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled and will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe.