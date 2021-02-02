2,000 students to get Leaving Cert results on Tuesday

A national helpline for students and their families will reopen on Tuesday as about 2,000 students who sat Leaving Cert exams in November and December receive their results.

The National Parents Council Post Primary Leaving Cert Helpline will re-open and operate from this Tuesday, February 2, until Friday, February 5.

Operated with the support of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors and the Department of Education, the helpline will be staffed by qualified guidance counsellors, providing advice to students about their results.

The freephone service is available on 1800-265-165.

The Leaving Cert exams held at the end of 2020 were offered to students who did not want calculated grades, or who were unhappy with the grade they received.

Students who are entitled to a higher CAO offer on foot of the results issued on Tuesday will receive a deferred college offer to start their courses in the 2021/22 academic year.

Results will be available from noon via the Candidate Self Service Portal.

Students will have access to the appeals processes and will be able to access their actual marks and apply to view their scripts from Wednesday, February 3, at 9am.

Students will also have the option to view their scripts between noon on February 9 and February 10, and apply to appeal from Tuesday, February 9 at 9am until Friday, February 12 at 5pm.

For students who received calculated grades and who also sat Leaving Certificate 2020, the CAO will be notified of the higher subject grade achieved between the calculated grade and the written examination. Higher education institutions making improved offers to students will be in contact with them during next week.