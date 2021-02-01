Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister self-isolating again

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister self-isolating again

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill is self-isolating following a positive Covid test result at her home (Press Eye/PA)

Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 11:50
Rebecca Black, PA

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister has announced she has gone into self-isolation.

Michelle O’Neill said she is taking the measure following a positive coronavirus test result at her home in Co Tyrone.

“I will work from home to continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic,” she tweeted on Monday morning.

This is Ms O’Neill’s second spell in self-isolation.

She self-isolated last October after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots tested positive for the virus in December.

He said he did not have any symptoms, but was tested while in hospital with a burst appendix.

Justice Minister Naomi Long previously said she believes she has had Covid-19.

She said doctors told her that she was probably infected with the virus last March and has been suffering after-effects since then.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, Health Minister Robin Swann and Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin have also previously self-isolated.

Read More

Unionist leaders blast number of mourners at Loyalist funeral

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jan 13, 2021 Vaccination tracker: Ireland has highest first dose uptake in Europe
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 5, 2021 Unionist leaders blast number of mourners at Loyalist funeral
Facebook bites back over Brexit chocolate ad Facebook bites back over Brexit chocolate ad
coronaviruso'neillpa-source#covid-19place: ukplace: northern ireland
Irish government cabinet meeting

Triggering Article 16 ‘mistake that shouldn’t have happened’ – Simon Coveney

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices