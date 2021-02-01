Education Committee meets to discuss Leaving Cert options

The Cabinet Education subcommittee will meet later today, with Education Minister Norma Foley set to bring three main options for the Leaving Certificate.

Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 09:23
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Talks on this year's Leaving Cert continue today, with a decision due from the Government this week.

The Cabinet Education subcommittee will meet later today, with Education Minister Norma Foley set to bring three main options to her colleagues.

The options under discussion are 

  •  a hybrid calculated grade and written exam
  •  a pure calculated grade model
  •  one which is based on more open access to further and higher education, which would see more college places made available.

 Sources have told the Irish Examiner that this model would mitigate any risk of inflated grades.

The subcommittee will make recommendations which can go to tomorrow's Cabinet meeting and Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman and Minister for Special Education Josepha Madigan will also attend. 

'Preferred option'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Irish Examiner that the "preferred option" is the hybrid model.

“I'd like to give options to the students," said Mr Martin. "And the more we can move back towards normality in education the better.”

“Some students want the grades process that we did last year," said Mr Martin.

"Some don't want to sit an exam, some do. The hybrid model is one approach, the calculated grades is another.

"However, if you're closing that option of getting back into the classroom, then that puts pressure on the capacity to have the written exam.”

Reopening of schools

The subcommittee will also discuss the reopening of schools, which had been envisaged to begin this month on a phased basis though no announcement has yet been made. 

The head of NPHET's modelling arm Professor Philip Nolan yesterday said that Ireland is "rapidly" approaching a scenario where schools could reopen with low risks.

“I think we are rapidly approaching the point at which a cautious and phased re-opening of education would be feasible,” he told RTÉ's This Week.

