Delaying decision on location of southeast's TU 'kicking can down the road'

There has been pushback in Waterford to the parking of talks on the headquarters of the southeast’s technological university.

The future base of the Technological University for the South East of Ireland will now be decided next year at the earliest, after the TU has been formed.

Independent TD Matt Shanahan and the Labour Party described the postponement as “kicking the can down the road” and said it would need to be reversed.

“The process cannot go further until the headquarters is decided on, and I’m utterly opposed to the idea that a decision on the HQ isn’t needed until after the university has been signed off on,” said Mr Shanahan.

Both Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) and IT Carlow confirmed over the weekend that the decision will be a “matter for the new organisation” forming the long-delayed university.

Discussions

It is understood discussions previously looked at having the headquarters at either of the existing large main campuses, Waterford and Carlow, or at a new mooted campus in Kilkenny, but these became stumbling blocks for the overall project and no agreement could be reached. IT Carlow also has a campus in Wexford which is expected to see further expansion.

In a statement, the Labour Party said the decision would need to be addressed by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

"It cannot be allowed to be pushed off until a later date — this is a hard point for us,” said Michael Murphy, a Waterford Labour representative who is a former students’ union president of WIT.

Oireachtas members were also told that an application for TU status must be submitted by April 28, which would then be reviewed by an international panel. Next January is the deadline for technological university designation.

Wexford senator Malcolm Byrne disagreed that the headquarters question needed to be settled before designation, adding that he is happy to see how plans have progressed in recent months.

“What’s more important now is securing the designation, the question of where particular offices are and where faculties will be can come later," said Mr Byrne.

"It’s very clear the structures are being put in place, and we are getting towards having a university that can not only compete nationally but internationally as well.”