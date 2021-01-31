Wexford lotto player just one number shy of jackpot, still scoops over €100k

The National Lottery has confirmed that the lucky ticket was purchased on Friday in Hammel’s Centra in Kilmuckridge. 
Margaret Curran and Shay Hammel, owner of Hammel's Centra store in Kilmuckridge, Wexford. Picture: National Lottery

Sun, 31 Jan, 2021 - 16:56
Steven Heaney

One Lotto player in Wexford was just one number away from scooping Saturday’s €2m jackpot.

Luckily, the person will still walk away with a cool €108,174 after matching five numbers and the bonus number.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased on Friday in Hammel’s Centra in Kilmuckridge.

Just last December, Hammel’s Centra also sold a winning EuroMillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 which was won by a local syndicate.

Manager of Hammel’s Centra store, Chris Hammel said it seemed like his customers were on a winning streak as of late. 

"Just before Christmas, a local syndicate shared a €500,000 EuroMillions prize and to have another Lotto win so soon is just fantastic," he said. 

"There will be a massive buzz about the village once this news spreads so we are obviously asking all of our customers to check their tickets carefully and whoever the lucky winner is, we wish them every bit of luck with their new found fortune.”

The winning numbers from last night’s Lotto draw were: 07, 17, 21, 28, 38, 41 and the bonus number was 23.

  • The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

