Limerick lotto players urged to check for winning €8.5m ticket

Lotto player’s in Limerick are being urged to check their tickets following the announcement that last night’s €8.5m jackpot was won by a lucky punter in the county.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the player, who bought their ticket online, has been sent a notification to their online account informing them of the win.

Lotto officials are now encouraging him or her to get in touch with them and claim the prize.

The winning ticket was a €6 Normal Play selection, meaning that the lucky player selected their own winning numbers to scoop the win.

This is the eighth Lotto jackpot won through the National Lottery's online play channel in the history of the game.

It is also the highest amount won in online-play.

"One of our lucky players in Limerick will have woken up to an email this morning to confirm that they are the winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth €8,530,884," a National Lottery spokesperson said this morning.

"We are still waiting to hear from this winner so we are encouraging all of our online users, especially in Limerick to check their accounts and emails and if they are the winner, to get in touch so we can officially begin the prize claims process.

"€8.5 million really is a life-changing sum of money so we will be carefully guiding this winner through this prize claims process over the course of the coming weeks to ensure that they are fully prepared when claiming this massive prize,” the spokesperson added.

Last night's winning numbers were: 07, 24, 27, 33, 34, 40 and the bonus number was 30.