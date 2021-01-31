Taoiseach: 'Significant tension' across EU over AstraZeneca's failure to deliver 100m vaccines  

Taoiseach Micheál Martin there is “significant tension” across Europe over the failure of AstraZeneca to deliver the vaccine volumes they promised to the EU.

Speaking on BBC television on Sunday morning, Mr Martin said the first he knew of the EU’s attempt to block the movement of vaccines on Friday night was when the EU made its official statement.

He said immediate calls were placed by his office into the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s office and the plan was axed quickly thereafter.

“The Commission issued a public announcement on the issue and that's when we first became aware of it," Mr Martin said.

"My chief official responsible for the protocol and European affairs more generally contacted Ursula von der Leyen's team immediately and I then contacted the president of the commission and articulated the very serious implications the move would have for the operation of the protocol, and the protocol itself.

“Thankfully, the commission did issue a statement, pulling back and reversing its decision,” he added.

Mr Martin rejected assertions by North Ireland’s first minister Arlene Foster that the attempted move by the EU on Friday was a “hostile act” against Northern Ireland.

“It certainly wasn't an act of hostility by the European Commission” he said.

My experience all along throughout the Brexit debate has been an acute awareness of the Irish issues notwithstanding the events of Friday.

He said the events of Friday showed that there is now an opportunity to re-engage on the Northern Irish protocol to ensure it works effectively.

“We are only four weeks into the agreement and into the operation of the protocol, there are bound to be teething problems, but I do acknowledge the need for engagement here on all sides between the European Union, the United Kingdom and the Irish Government and the Northern Ireland executive, and there are mechanisms to facilitate that,” he told presenter Andrew Marr.

Mr Martin said there is “a lot of tension” between the EU and AstraZeneca but those tensions do not exist with the other companies engaged to deliver vaccines.

“I think the EU has good relations with Pfizer's and other companies. There has been a problem with AstraZeneca and the European Union Commission.

"I think there was shock across Europe when it emerged that the original commitment from the company in terms of 100m doses was not coming and it emerged that there's not going to be realised, there was a lot of tension,” he said.