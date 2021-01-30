Condemnation over threatening graffiti targeting Leo Varadkar in Belfast

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 17:45
Rebecca Black, PA

There has been condemnation over threatening graffiti in Belfast targeting Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The message scrawled on a wall in the Belvoir area of south Belfast has since been painted over.

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill urged anyone with information to speak to police.

“Shocked at the disgusting graffiti targeting Leo Varadkar which I condemn, as will the majority of people across the community,” she tweeted.

“This is a hate crime motivated by prejudice. It’s also criminal damage and anyone with information should contact police who must investigate.”

South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said she had been contacted by residents who were “nauseated” by it.

“These were sickening words that look like they were borrowed from the Ku Klux Klan,” the SDLP representative told the PA news agency.

“It’s hate crime, incitement to violence and a dangerous escalation of careless language in recent weeks.

“We have to get serious about treating the elements behind rhetoric and actions like this as the threat to society that they are.

“This is a very challenging time politically and it needs all political leaders to be crystal clear that relighting old fires serves no-one.

“These views aren’t widespread in Belvoir or elsewhere in South Belfast. PSNI are investigating and I hope anyone with information will pass it on.”

Meanwhile, Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International tweeted: “Leo Varadkar has been a very welcome visitor to Belfast, whether to the Orange Order or Belfast Pride. That welcome will continue.”

