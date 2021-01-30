Defence Forces deploy troops to more Covid-19 hit nursing homes

The Defence Forces have increased the number of troops they are deploying to nursing homes hit by Covid-19.

Initially, there were about three homes where troops were deployed to provide assistance to staff, but since January 16 that number had risen to eight.

And of these, troops are currently still deployed to assist at six homes.

The deployments now bring to just under 500 the number of troops drafted in to help HSE staff deal with Covid outbreaks in private nursing homes.

This is because so many of the country’s care home staff are off sick from work or self-isolating because of Covid-19.

Almost 2,000 public, private, and voluntary home staff are currently on leave.

And while there are now around 181 Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes across the country, there have been a total of 573 outbreaks in nursing homes and community hospitals or long-stay units since January 3.

So stretched are HSE staff resources spread to cover its own residential facilities as well as privately-run facilities that the agency has had to call in Defence Forces for help.

Extra personnel

A Defence Forces spokesperson confirmed the deployment of extra personnel on Friday.

They told the Irish Examiner: “We have been supporting the HSE in residential care facilities since January 16 and are currently providing support in six facilities.

“As of January 28, a total of 492 Defence Forces personnel (average 25 daily) have been involved in the provision of this support across eight nursing homes.

“The assistance we are providing is to support the running of the Regional Care Home Facilities and our personnel have no direct contact with patients or residents.” They said the range of supports provided include cleaning, catering, non-clinical waste removal, transport and administrative duties.

One of the private nursing homes troops have been deployed to includes Teach Altra Nursing Home, in Scarteen, Newmarket.

Run by Newmarket Nursing Home Limited, health watchdog Hiqa noted the centre to be “very clean” and said “appropriate infection control procedures were in place”.

In its April 2019 inspection report, it also noted staff were observed to “abide by best practice in infection control and good hand hygiene”.

A Defence Forces spokesperson said, in an answer to a question about how long troops had been working at the home, said: “Óglaigh na hÉireann deployed troops to Teach Altra Nursing Home on the January 27, following a request from the HSE.”

The home has been asked for a comment.