Gardaí called to hospital twice in one week after Covid patients refused to isolate

Dr Mick Molloy said isolating suspected cases is done to protect both patients and staff.
Dr Mick Molloy, a consultant in emergency medicine at Wexford General Hospital said the restrictions are in place for the patient's own good. Picture: PJ Browne

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 18:15
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí were called to Wexford General Hospital on two occasions recently after patients suspected of being Covid-positive refused to remain isolated.

Some went for walks and outside to smoke.

Dr Mick Molloy, a consultant in emergency medicine at the facility, told South East Radio the restrictions are in place for the patient's own good.

"Unfortunately, during the last week, we have had to call the gardaí on more than one occasion to try and keep people in the rooms because of their insistence on coming out and wanting to walk around and go out for a cigarette.

"We can't facilitate that at this time, unfortunately."

Dr Molloy said isolating suspected cases is done to protect both patients and staff.

"If people are not complying with the measures, there is nothing that we can do.

"If somebody comes in who says 'I have Covid' and they are refusing to wear a mask, I'm sorry but we cannot help you in that scenario unless you can help us."

Covid rates falling nationally but remain high in parts of Cork

