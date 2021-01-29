22 further deaths with 669 confirmed cases in the North

There are 745 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 67 in ICU
22 further deaths with 669 confirmed cases in the North

FIle picture.

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 14:49
PA

A further 22 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health also confirmed another 669 positive cases of the virus on Friday.

There are 745 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 67 in ICU.

Earlier, the North's chief medical officer has said he is content to wait for his turn to receive the coronavirus vaccination.

Neither Dr Michael McBride nor Health Minister Robin Swann have yet received the jab while the chief executives of the health trusts have.

The vaccinations are being rolled out with a twin-track approach of pensioners over the age of 70 to receive the AstraZeneca jab from their GPs while those over the age of 65 have been invited to book appointments for the Pfizer dose at regional centres.

Dr McBride stressed the importance of the rollout as the faster spreading UK variant of the virus becomes more prevalent in Northern Ireland.

However he also warned that those who have received the vaccination must all continue to limit social contacts and follow public health advice as they may still be able to spread Covid-19 despite being inoculated.

Concerns have been voiced by some about the twin-track approach, with complaints people in the 65-69-year-old age bracket may receive the vaccination before older pensioners and younger people who are clinically vulnerable.

By Thursday, some 199,211 doses of the vaccine had been administered, including 175,284 first doses and 23,927 second doses.

Patricia Donnelly, head of the vaccine rollout in Northern Ireland, said the AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to transport so is being used in GP practices, whereas the Pfizer jab is more suited to a larger centre.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jan 20, 2021 Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘66% effective against moderate to severe Covid-19’
Coronavirus - Wed Dec 9, 2020 Northern Ireland’s CMO content to wait his turn for Covid jab
Dublin's homeless 'ghettoised' by overuse of private hostels Dublin's homeless 'ghettoised' by overuse of private hostels
CC GARDA CHECKPOINT

2,400 fines issued for non-essential travel with 16 to organisers and attendees of house parties

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices