Report shows further fall in homelessness across 2020

New figures show a fall of almost 16% in the number of people in emergency accommodation across 2020, led by a pronounced fall in the number of homeless families to its lowest level since early 2016.

The latest Homeless Quarterly Progress Report, taking in the last three months of 2020, shows that 8,200 individuals were accessing emergency accommodation last December, a decrease of 1,531 individuals compared with the position at the end of 2019.

There was also a decrease of 578 families (37.3%) in the number of homeless families across the same period, which the Department of Housing said was the lowest number of families in emergency accommodation since March 2016.

According to the report: "Family presentations in the Dublin region in Q4 were down 10% on the corresponding period in 2019 (from 423 to 380). Over the full course of 2020, family presentations fell by 494 (24%) on 2019 (from 2,038 to 1,544)."

However, at the end of last year 25% of families in emergency accommodation in Dublin had been homeless for more than two years.

The 8,200 people in emergency accommodation last December - which includes 2,327 children - was also down compared to the figure for November.

That monthly report showed that 71% of the homeless population of the country was in Dublin, with 4,158 people.

Cork had the next largest number of people in emergency accommodation, with 385 people, while Kerry, Galway, Limerick, Meath and Kildare also had triple figure numbers of people accessing homeless accommodation.

The Quarterly report said a total of 1,485 adults and their dependents exited homelessness into tenancies in the last three months of last year and that over the full course of 2020, there was a total of 5,886 exits from homelessness. More than two-thirds went into the private rental market.