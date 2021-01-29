Dr Norah Patten, Eimear Noone and Emma Donoghue lined up for global St Brigid's Day events

Events are scheduled to take place in eight cities to mark the day which traditionally heralds the beginning of spring in Ireland.
Dr Norah Patten, who will be the first Irish person in space, is among the people taking part in the St Brigids Day events

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 10:17
Elaine Loughlin, Political Correspondent

St Brigid's Day is going global this year with events in London, Paris, Shanghai, Washington and Sydney celebrating the creativity and talent of Irish women.

Authors Emma Donoghue and Emilie Pine; video game music composer Eimear Noone; Pritzker Prize winning architects Shelley McNamara and Yvonne Farrell, as well as Dr Norah Patten, who is set to become the first Irish person to go into space, will all take part in events across the world.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is launching its fourth global St Brigid’s Day events programme, to mark February 1, which traditionally marks the beginning of spring in Ireland, and has long symbolised hope, renewal and the feminine.

Events will take place in over 30 cities and will include a broad programme of performances, talks and panel discussions.

Some highlights from the global programme of events include:

London

Cultural programme featuring a conversation between political scientist Louise Richardson and journalist Julie Etchingham; music by Joy Crookes, FEARS/Constance Keane and Aislinn Logan; and poetry by Martina Evans and Sinead O’Brien

Paris

A programme featuring the events ‘Leadership in Music: Women Conductors’ with award-winning Irish composer of video game music Eimear Noone, Aurore Tillac and Lucie Leguay; ‘Designing the Future’ with Grafton architect Yvonne Farrell and Manuelle Gautrand; and a conversation with EU Commissioner Mairéad McGuinness. 

Conductor and Composer Eímear Noone. Picture: Steve Humphreys
Berlin

‘Brigid Meets Berlin 2021’: two-day literary festival celebrating the best Irish female literary talent.

Brussels

‘Women in Science and Medicine’ panel discussion moderated by Dr Antonia Hart, featuring Dr Norah Patton (faculty member at International Space University); Dr Ena Prosser (Partner at lifescience venture capital firm Fountain Healthcare Partners); Dr Ann van der Jeugd (Program Manager at Leuven Brain Institute) and Jessica Traynor (poet).

Chicago

Month-long programme of events on Women in Design, with guests including Pritzker Prize winning Grafton Architect, Shelley McNamara and Yvonne Farrell.

Madrid

A conversation with author Prof Emilie Pine.

Vancouver

Author Emma Donoghue. Picture: Billy Higgins
Eight-day festival featuring guests including academic and women’s and LGBTQ rights campaigner Ailbhe Smyth, author Emma Donoghue and Northern Irish peace activist Monica McWilliams, in a Q&A about the documentary film “Wave Goodbye to Dinosaurs”, the story of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition.

Washington, DC

‘Shooting for the Stars: A Celebration of Irish Women’s contribution to Space Exploration’, in association with NASA, Science Foundation Ireland and the Irish American Science Forum.

