Around one-third of passengers arriving at Dublin Airport returning from holiday

Figures show that of the 2,000 arrivals at Dublin Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, around a third were coming back from a holiday.
Around one-third of passengers arriving at Dublin Airport returning from holiday

New Department of Justice figures show 39 passengers have arrived in the country since Monday without a negative Covid test.

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 17:12
Michelle McGlynn

Approximately a third of people who have arrived at Dublin Airport over the past two days have been coming back from a holiday.

New Department of Justice figures also show 39 passengers have arrived in the country since Monday without a negative Covid test.

Anyone arriving at ports and airports is now legally required to produce a negative PCR test for Covid-19 upon arrival.

The punishment for those who do not is a fine of up to €2,500 or up to six months in prison.

New figures show that between Monday and Wednesday this week, just over 4,500 people arrived at Dublin Airport and 28 failed to produce a negative test result.

According to the Department of Justice, there were 11 further breaches at other ports of entry.

The figures also show that of the 2,000 arrivals at Dublin Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, around a third were coming back from a holiday.

That is despite the strong advice from government and health officials to avoid non-essential travel.

The department says the vast majority of passengers are complying with the rules and that Gardaí will send files to the Director of Public Prosecutions for those who are not.

Read More

Arlene Foster – republicans ‘allegedly broke law 10 times’

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Nov 17, 2020 Scheduled reopening of schools in NI postponed until at least March
HSE to resume testing of close contacts tomorrow HSE to resume testing of close contacts tomorrow
Coronavirus - Sat Apr 4, 2020 13 Covid-related deaths and 592 cases in the North
#covid-19
Coronavirus - Thu Jan 14, 2021

Arlene Foster – republicans ‘allegedly broke law 10 times’

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices