Around one-third of passengers arriving at Dublin Airport returning from holiday

Approximately a third of people who have arrived at Dublin Airport over the past two days have been coming back from a holiday.

New Department of Justice figures also show 39 passengers have arrived in the country since Monday without a negative Covid test.

Anyone arriving at ports and airports is now legally required to produce a negative PCR test for Covid-19 upon arrival.

The punishment for those who do not is a fine of up to €2,500 or up to six months in prison.

New figures show that between Monday and Wednesday this week, just over 4,500 people arrived at Dublin Airport and 28 failed to produce a negative test result.

According to the Department of Justice, there were 11 further breaches at other ports of entry.

The figures also show that of the 2,000 arrivals at Dublin Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, around a third were coming back from a holiday.

That is despite the strong advice from government and health officials to avoid non-essential travel.

The department says the vast majority of passengers are complying with the rules and that Gardaí will send files to the Director of Public Prosecutions for those who are not.