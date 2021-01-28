Arlene Foster – republicans ‘allegedly broke law 10 times’

Republicans have allegedly broken the law 10 times since May 2019, Arlene Foster said.

They benefited from “soft touch” policing and that has damaged confidence in the PSNI, the DUP leader claimed.

The First Minister has said it was “very clear” that Covid-19 restrictions were broken during the funeral procession for Eamonn “Peggy” McCourt in Derry on Monday.

The 62-year-old former IRA member from Creggan in the city died in hospital at the weekend having reportedly contracted Covid-19.

On Thursday Mrs Foster said: “The police action in response to several high-profile republican funerals which blatantly and deliberately breached Covid regulations has damaged confidence in the PSNI.

“I made clear to the Chief Constable that rebuilding trust will be an uphill journey.”

She met Simon Byrne on Thursday.

The Democratic Unionist added: “There is now a widespread perception that, when it comes to upholding the rule of law, republicans benefit from a soft-touch approach.

“I appreciate the importance of risk assessments on every operation, but it is also important that law and order is not hostage to a threat of violence.”

Images following Mr McCourt’s funeral on Monday showed a large crowd behind a hearse, which was flanked by two lines of mourners in white shirts and black ties.

Police have launched an investigation into alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations limiting the size of funerals and gatherings before and afterwards.

Senior Sinn Féin representative Gerry Kelly said his party did not have a role in organising the event, although two or three councillors stood on the roadside in a personal capacity.

A political crisis erupted last June after senior Sinn Fein members attended the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey (Liam McBurney/PA)

A political crisis erupted last June after senior Sinn Féin members attended the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey, an event that saw hundreds take to the streets at a time when strict limits on numbers also applied.

The PSNI is investigating whether party representatives such as Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill were in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Mrs Foster said: “We have identified at least 10 incidents in which republicans have allegedly broken the law since May 2019, including many paramilitary shows of strength.

“In order to demonstrate that the PSNI is serious about cracking down on this repeated offending it is imperative that the Chief Constable provides a detailed report of action taken in each of these cases to date.”