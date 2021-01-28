Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teen

Chloe Clarke, 16 was last seen at Seville Place in Dublin 1, on Wednesday, January 26
Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teen

Chloe Clarke, 16, has been missing since Tuesday Jan 26. Picture: Garda Info

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 14:30
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Dublin teenager. 

Chloe Clarke, 16 was last seen at Seville Place in Dublin 1, on Wednesday, January 26.

Chloe is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a cream jacket and black leggings.

Chloe is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre, Clondalkin and Blanchardstown areas.

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts has been asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sat Jan 16, 2020 161,500 vaccines administered as HSE to resume testing close contacts
Generation of Irish workers ‘locked out’ of home ownership, Pearse Doherty says Generation of Irish workers ‘locked out’ of home ownership, Pearse Doherty says
East Wall stabbing 'Devastated' teammates of stabbing victim Josh to release balloons in his memory
missing peoplegardaiplace: dublin
Coronavirus - Sat Apr 4, 2020

13 Covid-related deaths and 592 cases in the North

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices