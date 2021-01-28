Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teen

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Dublin teenager.

Chloe Clarke, 16 was last seen at Seville Place in Dublin 1, on Wednesday, January 26.

Chloe is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a cream jacket and black leggings.

Chloe is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre, Clondalkin and Blanchardstown areas.

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts has been asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.