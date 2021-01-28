Private homes continue to account for largest number of Covid-19 outbreaks

The largest number of Covid-19 outbreaks in Ireland in the past week occurred in private homes, new data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveals.

The latest Cluster report for the HPSC is correct up until Saturday, January 21.

Over the course of the week, there were 268 further outbreaks identified, with 71 of these occurring in private houses and 37 associated with childcare facilities and schools. Some 27 new clusters were identified in nursing homes.

There were 36 workplace outbreaks reported in the past week, 18 of which occurred in meat and poultry processing plants. 100 new confirmed cases resulted from these outbreaks.

According to the report, an outbreak is classified as a location with two or more cases of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 infection, regardless of symptom status, including cases with symptoms and cases who are asymptomatic.

There were 42 cases identified among people living in Direct Provision Centres here. 62 cases were recorded among members of the travelling community.

Open clusters

Open clusters private homes account for the largest number of open outbreaks in the country by far.

The HPSC report noted 6,645 open outbreaks across the country, with 5,363 of these reported in private homes.

The report also shows that there are 171 open outbreaks in Irish nursing homes in the last. Among nursing home residents, 654 individual cases have been identified in the last week.

There are also 142 open outbreaks in workplaces and 126 in hospitals.

114 instances of open community outbreaks have also been recorded by the HPSC.

In order for an outbreak to move from the open category to the closed category, it needs to see no new cases of infection for a total of 28 days.