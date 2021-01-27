AstraZeneca pulls out of vaccine delivery talks, EU official says

The official said the EU would “insist on them” coming back to the negotiating table to explain the delay in deliveries of its vaccines
AstraZeneca pulls out of vaccine delivery talks, EU official says

The shortfall of planned deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is expected to get medical approval in the bloc on Friday, combined with problems in the distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech shots, is putting EU nations under pressure. File Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 11:16
Raf Cassert Associated Press Reporter, Steven Heaney

Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca has pulled out of a meeting with the European Union to discuss delayed vaccine commitments, according to an EU official.

The official said the EU would “insist on them” coming back to the negotiating table to explain the delay in deliveries once the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets approved for use by the European Medicines Agency.

Wednesday’s talks with the EU Commission and member states were slated to be the third in as many days, as an ever angrier EU is demanding an explanation about the delays.

The cancellation of the scheduled meeting comes as AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot stated on Tuesday that his firm didn’t have a contractual obligation to the EU as regards vaccine delivery.

Mr Soriot suggested that AstraZeneca had a “best effort” agreement in place.

On Monday, the EU threatened to impose tight export controls within days on Covid-19 vaccines made in the bloc.

It is understood that AstraZeneca will now respond to a demand from the EU Health Commissioner in writing, rather than in person.

The company says EU deliveries of its vaccine may be cut by up to 60% in the first quarter of this year.

The EU, which has 450 million citizens and the economic and political clout of the world’s biggest trading bloc, is lagging badly behind countries such as Israel and Britain in rolling out coronavirus vaccine shots for its healthcare workers and most vulnerable people.

That is despite having more than 400,000 confirmed virus deaths since the pandemic began.

The shortfall of planned deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is expected to get medical approval in the bloc on Friday, combined with problems in the distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech shots, is putting EU nations under pressure.

AstraZeneca are yet to release an official statement on the matter.

More to follow . . .

Read More

France’s Sanofi to make Covid vaccines from rival Pfizer/BioNTech

More in this section

Minister Michael McGrath Adopting a zero Covid strategy 'not realistic or achievable', Minister says
GRA: Gardaí must be vaccinated to police quarantine measures GRA: Gardaí must be vaccinated to police quarantine measures
Coronavirus - Tue May 5, 2020 Number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 decreases
#covid-19healthastrazenecacoronavirus
Social media apps

Irish research: Children able to 'easily' bypass social media age restrictions

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices