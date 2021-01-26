Nursing homes gifted collection of photographs taken by explorer from Dublin

Every nursing home across Ireland will receive a collection of photographs taken from the worldwide travels of an explorer from Dublin.

Vincent Butler is behind the Sixty Photographs for Simon collection, an initiative to raise money for homeless charity the Simon Community.

The collection of photographs were taken from the explorer’s worldwide travels when he worked as a lecturer aboard the expedition cruise ship, the National Geographic Explorer, and as an expedition leader with Across the Divide.

Twenty-five countries are represented in a broad geographical sweep in the collection of pictures, from the Arctic to the Sahara, to the Antarctic.

The book was originally published in 2018 and is now being sent to more than 400 nursing homes across the country, and also to schools following a recent fundraising initiative to support the Simon Community.

The book is being sent to more than 400 nursing homes (Vincent Butler)

In the lead up to Christmas, Mr Butler launched a fundraising initiative for the charity, whereby every €10 donation received would result in a copy of the book being sent to a nursing home or a school.

He raised over €12,000 which will see every nursing home in the country receiving the collection of photographs.

More than 800 primary and secondary schools will also be gifted one.

Read More Department 'aware' of severe housing issues facing Syrian refugees

The initiative is supported by An Post’s freepost service for parcels being delivered into nursing homes.

Mr Butler said: “My travels provided me with an opportunity to explore some of the most diverse locations in the world and to capture different geographies, wildlife, natural history and heritage.

“My camera was my companion to capture these very special experiences and the book picks out the finest pictures and most memorable of these.

Vincent taking a picture of a penguin (Vincent Butler)

“I hope it gives people in our nursing homes and schools an insight into the different countries and cultures I was very fortunate to get to know and provokes discussion, curiosity and enjoyment.

“Those who contributed were supporting not just the Simon Community but also expressing solidarity with people in our nursing homes during these difficult times.

“I am delighted to report that the Irish tradition of ‘meitheal’, the coming together of a group of people to help others, is very much alive in our wonderful country.

“When I broached the idea for the fundraiser a close cohort of 18 friends came onboard and joined me. Together we raised 12,357 euro and every book we are sending has supported the Simon Community.”

Anyone wishing to donate can visit vincentbutlerheritage.ie where people can donate on Vincent’s Simon Community page.