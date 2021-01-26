Updated Covid-19 vaccination data still not available online

Data on the amount of daily vaccinations being administered in Ireland has still not been published online.

In a memo sent to TDs last month, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the information would be made accessible to the public from yesterday (January 25), however, it hasn’t been shared yet.

The data that is currently available online is old.

The HSE has said that Covid-19 outbreaks at four long-term care facilities have seen their patient vaccinations put on hold.

Vaccination programmes at around 120 other facilities have not been fully completed.

As the latest data is not yet available, there is no clear picture of how many frontline healthcare workers have already been vaccinated, or when nursing homes that missed out on vaccinations because of outbreaks will be revisited.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) said that missed vaccinations would be completed once it is safe to do so.

In a tweet yesterday, the Health Minister wrote that 143,000 vaccinations had been administered across the country as of Sunday, January 24.

Read More Cabinet to approve lockdown extension to March 5, enhanced international travel restrictions

Well done to our vaccinating teams who completed 143,000 vaccinations to Sunday (Jan 24). This is a great result and tribute to all involved @paulreiddublin @CcoHse @HSELive @roinnslainte @muirtheimhne Will be issuing brief statement later on AstraZeneca and our plan for February — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) January 25, 2021

Meanwhile, community vaccination is scheduled to begin in Ireland in the middle of next month, subject to regulatory approval.

Community vaccinations will commence with people aged 85 and older, followed by those aged 80-84, those aged 75-79 and those aged 70-74.

Speaking yesterday, the Health Minister said the HSE was "preparing a public information campaign" that would "provide all necessary details in advance and ensure that everyone knows when, where and how to access their vaccine."

Mr Donnelly said that completing vaccinations for those most vulnerable to Covid-19 potential infection remained the priority.

He said: "Every possible nursing home resident has already received one dose and some have received second doses.

"Healthcare workers are also a priority. Second doses will be administered over the coming weeks to 77,000 healthcare workers.

"We will continue to roll out first and second doses to our remaining frontline healthcare workers during February."

The Minister also said that Ireland’s order of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine would arrive “at the lower expected range” for February, given ongoing supply issues with the company's vaccine deliveries to EU countries.

EU officials met with AstraZeneca executives yesterday.