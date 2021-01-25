42 cases detected at Covid outbreak in Wexford meat plant

A spokesperson said that those affected were isolating and that all safety precautions had been taken.
Slaney Foods meat processing plant in Bunclody found the cases during screening tests. File picture.

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 20:59
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

A total of 42 cases of Covid-19 have been found at a meat plant in Wexford.

Slaney Foods meat processing plant in Bunclody found the cases during screening tests last Friday.

The plant will continue to operate at a reduced capacity.

"Following the screening of staff at Slaney Foods on Friday, the company has been notified of 42 positive Covid -19 cases. In line with Covid-19 protocols all close contacts of those impacted are currently self-isolating. The site is also operating at a significantly reduced capacity.

"Staff safety and public health is our priority and Slaney Foods will continue to work with the HSE in relation to the matter.

"Since the advent of Covid-19 Slaney Foods has introduced a range of industry leading protection measures as part of an industry-wide initiative. These include limiting site access to essential personnel, temperature checks at the entry to the site, staggered break times, perspex partitions where appropriate, social distancing measures in canteens and all other communal spaces as well as detailed protocols for colleagues who display any symptoms. We are continually evolving and improving the measures to ensure safety at all our sites."

Wexford today recorded 77 new cases of the virus and has 905 cases per 100,000 of population in the last fortnight, the sixth highest in Ireland.

covid-19
