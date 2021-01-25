Moderna coronavirus vaccine effective against new variants, company says

Moderna said laboratory tests found that vaccination with its jab produced neutralising antibodies against all key emerging variants, including the South African mutation.
Moderna coronavirus vaccine effective against new variants, company says

The Moderna coronavirus vaccine is effective against new variants, the firm has said. File Picture: Moderna/PA)

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 15:39
Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

The Moderna coronavirus vaccine, due to arrive in the UK in the spring, is effective against all emerging mutations of the virus that have been detected to date, the company has announced.

This includes the new strain first detected in south east England that scientists say is more transmissible than the previous variant, and may be more deadly.

Moderna said laboratory tests found that vaccination with its jab produced neutralising antibodies against all key emerging variants, including the South African mutation.

The study showed no significant impact on antibodies against the UK variant relative to prior variants.

While there was a six-fold reduction in neutralising antibodies produced against the South African variant, the levels remained above those that are expected to be protective, Moderna said.

Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said: “As we seek to defeat the Covid-19 virus, which has created a worldwide pandemic, we believe it is imperative to be proactive as the virus evolves.

Read More

HSE and Revenue warn of phone scams around Covid-19 vaccinations and wage subsidy

“We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine should be protective against these newly-detected variants.”

The biotech company is also launching a clinical trial to test an additional booster dose of its vaccine (mRNA-1273) to study the ability to further increase antibodies against emerging strains beyond the existing primary vaccination series.

The company is also advancing an emerging variant booster candidate (mRNA-1273.351) against the variant first identified in South Africa.

Mr Bancel added: “Out of an abundance of caution and leveraging the flexibility of our mRNA platform, we are advancing an emerging variant booster candidate against the variant first identified in the Republic of South Africa into the clinic to determine if it will be more effective to boost titers (antibodies) against this and potentially future variants.”

Read More

EU seeks answers from AstraZeneca on cut to vaccine supplies

More in this section

Everyone has a duty to call out coercive control, doctor says Everyone has a duty to call out coercive control, doctor says
'We failed them' - Council ‘profoundly sorry’ for its failings at Tuam Mother and Baby Home 'We failed them' - Council ‘profoundly sorry’ for its failings at Tuam Mother and Baby Home
File Photo Today HIQA will release Report into Portlaoise Hospital. Residents at centre for disabilities had 'fear and anxiety' because of compatibility issues – Hiqa
coronavirusmodernapa-source#covid-19place: uk
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 29, 2020

17 Covid-related deaths as NI reports lowest case numbers in over a month

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices