'Green hydrogen' could be used to power Ireland's islands 

'Green hydrogen' could be used to power Ireland's islands 
Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 14:12
Pádraig Hoare

Irish researchers will take part in a major European project aimed at bringing so-called "green hydrogen" into the renewable energy mainstream, including powering the likes of Valentia and the Aran Islands.

Green hydrogen is described as producing energy through the electrolysis of water, while eliminating emissions by using renewable energy. Its supporters say it could completely revolutionise clean energy, while its detractors say it is too cumbersome to achieve on a mass scale.

NUI Galway researchers Dr Pau Farràs Costa, Dr Rory Monaghan and Dr Thomas van Rensburg, members of the Energy Research Centre at the University's Ryan Institute, will assess the economic impacts of the Green Hysland project in Mallorca, the Spanish island.

Their research will examine whether it can be adapted in countries like Ireland.

Read More

Bord Na Móna ends peat harvesting in drive for greener energy production

Green Hysland is a five-year project that aims to generate, distribute and use at least 300 tonnes of hydrogen per year produced from solar energy in Mallorca, all the while reducing carbon emissions by 20,000 tonnes per year.

The aim of the €50m project is to embed green hydrogen in the island’s whole energy system, from solar power generators which will produce the hydrogen, to gas grid operators which will distribute it and to bus operators, vehicle rental firms, homes, businesses and hotels using it for power, heat and mobility.

Mr Farràs Costa, of NUI Galway’s School of Chemistry, said: “Green Hysland will be the first opportunity to demonstrate how green hydrogen holds the key to island decarbonisation and energy independence."

Mr van Rensburg, of the School of Business and Economics at NUI Galway, said the research meant they will be able to examine "our ability to replicate green hydrogen deployment on Ireland’s islands, including the Aran Islands and Valentia Island, with their excellent renewable energy potentials".

Mr Monaghan, of NUI Galway’s School of Engineering, said the "potential and ambition for Mallorca alone is huge".

"Take for example the 20,000 tonnes reduction in CO2 emissions as part of this research  — that is the equivalent of the energy use in more than 2,300 homes in a year.”

It comes as a major report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) outlines the main barriers to green hydrogen uptake and the policies needed to address the deficit.

The report called for national hydrogen strategies to be adopted in various countries.

Each country needs to define its level of ambition for hydrogen, outline the amount of support required, and provide a reference on hydrogen development for private investment and finance, IRENA said.

As green hydrogen becomes mainstream, policies should integrate it into the broader energy system, with civil society and industry involved, IRENA said.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: It’s necessary to accelerate transition

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Nov 16, 2020 Moderna coronavirus vaccine effective against new variants, company says
Everyone has a duty to call out coercive control, doctor says Everyone has a duty to call out coercive control, doctor says
'We failed them' - Council ‘profoundly sorry’ for its failings at Tuam Mother and Baby Home 'We failed them' - Council ‘profoundly sorry’ for its failings at Tuam Mother and Baby Home
hydrogenrenewablesrenewable energyenergygreen hyslandsolar energyplace: valentiaplace: aran islandsplace: mallorcaperson: dr pau farràs costaperson: dr rory monaghanperson: dr thomas van rensburgorganisation: nui galway
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 29, 2020

17 Covid-related deaths as NI reports lowest case numbers in over a month

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices