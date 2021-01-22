Irish people report more UFOs than our European neighbours

It's life, Jim, but not as we know it.

Irish people reported more UFO sightings than any other nation in Europe last year, with 105 sightings lasting an average of 13 minutes.

The data, analysed by PsychicWorld.com, was gathered from the National UFO Reporting Centre website, where eagle-eyed stargazers can report sightings of unexplained objects in the sky.

Irish people mainly reported "unexplainable" bright lights, which were described as red, white or blue.

Rob O'Sullivan, science communicator at the Blackrock Castle Observatory in Cork, said it was not surprising that Ireland had the highest number of sightings.

"We have some of the clearest skies in Europe, so as a result we see more due to less light pollution." (So, less "beam me up, Scotty", more "come to the dark side, Luke".)

Highly illogical? Apparently not. According to O'Sullivan, most of these sightings have a logical explanation.

Aircraft are often mistaken for UFOs, as Ireland is under a busy flight path between the USA and Europe.

"Chinese lanterns are also common. They can go up so high, then catch fire and drop suddenly. It creates quite an erratic movement."

Mr O'Sullivan says more recently, drones are often mistaken for UFOs. Meteor showers are another explanation.

Venus is often mistaken for a UFO. It is just so bright in the sky, even though it is not moving it can play tricks on the eyes.

"People can tell us what time they saw the UFO and what direction they were facing, then we can pinpoint that Venus was at that same point in the sky," says Mr O'Sullivan.

While none of these UFOs sightings have been officially confirmed, he didn't rule out the possibility that there is life in outer space.

"It doesn't mean that there aren't alien civilisations. There are millions upon millions of galaxies out there. The Drake equation stipulated there is a reasonable chance that there is other life out there. Of this life, there is probably at least one civilisation that is advanced enough to pilot spacecraft."

However, it would be very difficult for these life forms to make contact with us. "You are talking light years away, so it would take [them] thousands of years to travel close to our system. If you are going to that effort... you'd think you'd pop in."