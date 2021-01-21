Gardaí send file on Golfgate to DPP after investigation

A file in relation to the investigation in the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigation was launched by gardaí in Galway after the Irish Examiner revealed that more than 80 people met for a prize-giving dinner after a golf society day out, just one day after the Government changed Covid-19 restrictions.

It is understood a number of attendees and organisers have been interviewed by gardaí and the DPP will now decide on whether charges can be brought.

The event, organised by the society's captain, Independent TD Noel Grealish, and its president, former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy, was organised as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the society, as well as a commemoration of the death of former Fianna Fáil MEP, Mark Killilea Jnr, in 2018.

The guests included the then-agriculture minister Dara Calleary, EU commissioner Phil Hogan, Supreme Court Justice Seamus Woulfe, some Oireachtas staff, sitting senators from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, as well as a number of former senators and TDs.

Mr Calleary resigned his position immediately. EU Commissioner Phil Hogan resigned later. He has since said he felt he was treated unfairly.

Senator Jerry Buttimer resigned his role as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

Supreme Court Justice Seamus Woulfe apologised initially, then later said he did not know what he was apologising for during an interview with former Chief Justice Susan Denham who was charged with undertaking a review of Mr Woulfe's actions.

She found it would be inappropriate to ask him to resign. However, the current Chief Justice Frank Clarke later wrote to Mr Woulfe and asked him to rethink his position.

Mr Woulfe refused but instead postponed joining the bench. He is listed to hear his first case in the court on February 4.

Five other senators (Niall Blaney, Paul Daly and Aidan Davitt from Fianna Fáil and Paddy Burke and John Cummins from Fine Gael) who attended the event also lost the party whip as punishment but have since had it reinstated.