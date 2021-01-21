Calls for Justice Minister to fast-track citizenship for non-national healthcare workers

A Fianna Fáil Senator is calling on the Justice Minister to fast-track citizenship for non-national healthcare workers.

Fiona O'Loughlin says migrants currently make up over a quarter of Ireland's essential health staff.

She has pointed to other nations, like Canada, that have offered citizenship to non-nationals who provided vital services during the pandemic.

The Kildare representative says it is not just the public system that would not cope without migrant workers.

"They are in a difficult situation to have to keep re-applying to stay here and yet they are supporting those within our hospitals, those in our nursing homes and in private healthcare situations where we have older, vulnerable people in their own homes.

"Many of those families could not cope without the healthcare workers that they have."

Ms O'Loughlin said it is not enough to just pay tribute to people like Mariter Tarugo, the nurse who passed away after testing positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Eve.

"Around 6,000 of Mariter's compatriots work as nurses in our Irish hospitals and our healthcare system could not function without them.

"We have to recognise the contribution that these hard-working people make and that contribution should be reflected in the quick processing of their citizenship applications."