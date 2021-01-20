Coombe Hospital board promises independent review into vaccine controversy 

The board of the Coombe hospital has said that an independent review into the vaccine controversy is set to take place.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Covid-19 vaccines were given to family members of Coombe hospital staff.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said 16 doses of the vaccine were left over after 1,100 frontline workers, including GPs and community health staff, were vaccinated.

The hospital said that, of the 16 recipients, nine were over 70 and the other seven were of varying ages.

The hospital said the doses would have been thrown out if they had not been administered.

This evening, a statement from the board of the hospital confirmed that it had met to discuss the issue.

The statement said: "The Board of The Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital has met to discuss the issue which arose late in the evening of Friday 8 January in relation to the vaccine rollout.

“Given the serious nature of the matter the board has made the decision to commence an independent review. It expects this review will be completed within a number of weeks.

“The Board has also taken the decision to task a senior clinician from within the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital to lead and take full responsibility for the next stage of its vaccination rollout until it is completed.”

On Monday it was revealed that two family members of staff at the Rotunda Hospital received Covid-19 vaccines which it says would have been wasted otherwise.

A total of 37 people received the vaccine from remnants of vials delivered to the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin which were intended for its staff.

In a statement on Monday, the Rotunda Hospital said it received 93 vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday, January 6.

Each vial contains six doses, and the statement said “every one of these six doses were administered to staff working at the Rotunda”.

However, excess doses of the vaccine left in the vials were subsequently administered to the community.

The statement said: “These remnants would have expired within a number of hours, if not used, and would have been discarded.

“Rather than wasting any vaccine whatsoever, and following immediate discussion with leadership at the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), the Rotunda requested expressions of interest from the local community, who could attend the hospital within an hour, prior to expiry of these vaccines, and who would be willing to accept these unapproved vaccine remnants.

“Thirty-seven people, including local GPs and members of other vulnerable groups, agreed to attend and to avail of the non-approved vaccine remnants.

“The Rotunda is of the view, and is supported by NIAC, that this was the morally correct thing to do and a wholly appropriate response in the setting of a pandemic, such that no vaccine was wasted and the maximum good was achieved.”

It is understood that two family members of staff at the hospital were among those in the vulnerable groups who received the excess doses.teve