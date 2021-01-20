Over €870m spent on research in higher education sector

A total of €876.1m was spent on research and development (R&D) in the higher education sector from 2018 to 2019.

This is according to the Higher Education Research & Development Survey (HERD), which measures expenditure and human resources devoted to research work in the sector for the academic year 2018-2019.

Ireland ranks seventh out of 39 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries when it comes to the number of researchers per 1,000 of the labour force. There were 9,964 researchers in the higher education sector in 2018, a drop from 12,627 in 2016.

It also showed that Ireland ranked eighth when it comes to the proportion of women working in research roles in the higher education sector.

Simon Harris said the HERD survey results as a testament to the vibrant research system. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Regarding the survey, Simon Harris, the minister for further and higher education, said: “This important survey is widely used by the national authorities in research planning and resource allocation and I am pleased to see that the higher education sector continues to play such a vital role in R&D.

"The HERD figures are a testament to the vibrant research system in place."

The HERD survey is undertaken every two years among Ireland’s 21 publicly-funded higher education institutions.

The Irish Universities Association (IUA) noted their disappointment that, over the last decade, the country has dropped from 14th to 23rd place in the rankings of research spend across the OECD countries.

A spokesperson for the IUA said the survey shows “the pivotal role” played by the higher education sector in Ireland’s R&D landscape.

“The major contribution of the university sector to the national effort to create new knowledge, talent, and innovations for Ireland’s future success is seen in the €715m expenditure on R&D among IUA members," they said.

The survey was also welcomed by the Technological Higher Education Association (THEA). One key finding they noted from the survey was the increase in research and development in THEA member institutions, which has risen by 39% since the last survey from €44.67m to €61.91m.