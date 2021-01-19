European car sales plunge as pandemic provokes crisis

All major markets recorded double-digit declines, down 32.3% in Spain, 28% in Italy and 25% in France.
European car sales plunge as pandemic provokes crisis

Cars stand at the factory area during a press tour at the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG ,VW, in Zwickau, Germany. Picture: Jens Meyer/AP

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 08:26
Associated Press Reporter

European car sales plunged by nearly a quarter last year as the pandemic provoked the worst crisis ever to hit the capital-intensive industry.

New car registrations sank by 23.7%, or three million vehicles, to 9.9 million units, according to new figures released by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

It said lockdowns and other restrictions “had an unprecedented impact on car sales across Europe”.

All major markets recorded double-digit declines, down 32.3% in Spain, 28% in Italy and 25% in France.

A car makes its way on motorway 73 between Schleusingen and Eisfeld near Suhl, Germany (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Germany suffered a more contained 19% drop.

December sales were just 3.3% lower than the previous year, but performance varied drastically between markets.

Italy and Spain both had double-digit dips, Germany gained 10% while Spain was flat.

Germany’s Volkswagen shed 3% in market share, while gains were posted by PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, which on Monday officially launched as a new merged entity, as well as Toyota.

More in this section

CJ Stander wins a line out ball 24/10/2020 Sponsorship market expected to grow this year following 24% drop
Engineer Showing Apprentice How To Measure CAD Drawings Government unveils skills and training portal
Paschal Donohoe: Ireland to get €853m from EU rescue fund later this year Paschal Donohoe: Ireland to get €853m from EU rescue fund later this year
carsdigitalpa-sourceplace: international
European car sales plunge as pandemic provokes crisis

Half of organisations saw sales decrease throughout Covid restrictions

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices