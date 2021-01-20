Ryan Tubridy top as RTÉ releases list of highest-earning presenters for 2017 to 2019

Ryan Tubridy was the highest-paid presenter in each of the three years followed by Ray D’Arcy and Joe Duffy
Ryan Tubridy top as RTÉ releases list of highest-earning presenters for 2017 to 2019

Ryan Tubridy. File picture: Andres Poveda

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 15:48
Steve Neville

RTÉ has published the list of the highest-earning presenters for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Ryan Tubridy was the highest-paid presenter in each of the three years followed by Ray D’Arcy and Joe Duffy.

All three are contracted to work for RTÉ.

The top seven highest-paid presenters were the same in each of the three years.

Sean O’Rourke, Marian Finucane, Miriam O’Callaghan, and Claire Byrne are all in the top seven.

A statement revealed that “total fees paid to RTÉ's highest-earning presenters represent less than 1% of RTÉ's total operating costs”.

RTÉ also confirmed that “as part of a range of cost-cutting measures announced last year, the total fees paid to its highest-paid presenters has been reduced by 15% in 2020”.

Ray D'arcy
Ray D'arcy

RTÉ’s Director-General said that the presenters “have been crucial to RTÉ’s output throughout this pandemic, as audiences turned to their national public media in record numbers for vital news, information, entertainment and companionship.” 

 Dee Forbes said: “They continue to make a significant contribution to public media in Ireland and enable RTÉ to optimise important commercial revenue, which is essential to support our public services. 

“RTÉ has reduced overall annual operating costs by over €100m since 2008, and last year targeted additional savings of €60m over three years, which we are on course to deliver.

“In that context, we continue to keep the fees of our highest-paid presenters under constant review.” 

Only four people on the lists over the three years — Sean O’Rourke, Darragh Maloney, Bryan Dobson and Mary Wilson — are employees of RTÉ.

The full top 10 list of the highest-paid presenters “on an earnings basis” for each of the three years is below.

2017 

  • Ryan Tubridy - €491,667 
  • Ray D’Arcy - €450,000 
  • Joe Duffy - €398,738 
  • Sean O’Rourke - €321,071 
  • Marian Finucane - €314,809 
  • Miriam O’Callaghan - €299,000 
  • Claire Byrne - €240,000 
  • George Hamilton - €191,496 
  • Darragh Maloney - €183743 
  • Nicky Byrne - €182,400 

2018 

  • Ryan Tubridy - €495,000 
  • Ray D’Arcy - €450,000 
  • Joe Duffy - €404,988 
  • Sean O’Rourke - €325,263 
  • Marian Finucane - €333,013 
  • Miriam O’Callaghan - €322,667 
  • Claire Byrne - €250,000 
  • Brendan O’Connor - €240,000 
  • Bryan Dobson - €209,282 
  • George Hamilton - €192,796 

2019 

  • Ryan Tubridy - €495,000 
  • Ray D’Arcy - €450,000 
  • Joe Duffy - €392,494 
  • Sean O’Rourke - €327,988 
  • Marian Finucane - €358,013 
  • Miriam O’Callaghan - €320,000 
  • Claire Byrne - €250,000 
  • Brendan O’Connor - €220,000 
  • Bryan Dobson - €209,282 
  • Mary Wilson - €196,961

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jan 20, 2021 22 deaths and 905 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland
Ireland - Ulster border Important not to ‘overstate’ Northern Ireland border issues, says Lewis
Dáil hears student nurse had to shower man after his toe fell off Dáil hears student nurse had to shower man after his toe fell off
Ulster Assembly election 2017

Religious institutions ‘willing to engage’ on payments to abuse victims in NI

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices