'Incredibly disingenuous': Bitter divisions emerge over schools reopening 

The Minister of Education has slammed a union head as "disingenuous" as the row over special schools reopening rumbles on.

Plans to partially reopen special schools and classes this week were abandoned by Government after it failed to allay concerns around “inconsistent advice" and "conflicting health messaging" about safety in schools.

The Department of Education conceded last night that the phased return of special schools and classes could not go ahead on Thursday.

Appearing on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, John Boyle from INTO, said his union very clearly did not instruct their members not to show up for work tomorrow, something Minister for Education Norma Foley called "incredibly disingenuous."

"He has made it very clear in statements issued by Fórsa that they were not happy to accept the public health advice that was issued to them, that they were not happy to accept all of the measures that were put in place," she said.

"The public health advice was categorical, unequivocal, and this is public health advice that came from two experts who have worked hand in hand and with whom, Mr Boyle, and the other union leaders met on a weekly basis throughout the reopening of our schools."

It was pointed out that nowhere in their statement did the unions say that they had instructed our members not to show.

Read More Level 5 lockdown set to be extended next week

Minister Foley replied that "guidelines were issued last Friday, guidelines that they had seen, and that they were happy to issue to schools in preparation for a reopening on Thursday, and now at the 11th hour, they have said that they cannot accept the public health advice and we had no guarantee, none whatsoever, from the unions, that staff will be prepared to turn up on the day."

It was pointed out to Ms Foley that the public health advice given to teachers did not garner much confidence in their return.

Dr Ronan Glynn's statement said: "The experience to date does align with the fact that schools in themselves are a safe environment, but whenever you have levels of transmission like this the reality is that schools and everything else we provide are threatened, and unfortunately that came to pass."

Ms Foley said that the statement should be seen in the "broader context of what was also said that day and indeed what has been said previously in relation to public health, that when generally society is not doing what general society has been asked to do in terms of reducing contacts and following public health advice, it puts us in a precarious position

"It did not change, schools had proven themselves to be safe environments.

There can be no students more vulnerable than students with additional needs.

"We know from the last lockdown that these children were severely disadvantaged we know that they regressed considerably.

"I absolutely understand the anxiety that is out there. I know how difficult it is for people, I know how difficult it is to work in this current environment, but all essential workers in terms of our ambulance drivers, doctors and nurses are men and women in our supermarkets are working as essential workers.

"There can be nothing more essential than providing care and education for children with additional needs."

Minister Foley went on to say Ireland was an outlier in Europe, something the union took issue with.

"There's so much anxiety among everybody who advocates for SEN, but the problem is that the infection rates have gone through the roof and are far too high."