Tributes paid after death of filmmaker David Shaw-Smith

The President has led tributes this evening following the death of acclaimed film-maker, photographer and archivist of Ireland's rural life and crafts, David Shaw-Smith, who was behind the landmark 1970s TV series Hands.

A native of Dublin who lived in Mayo, he died in a nursing home in Ballinrobe, after a long illness.

Mr Shaw-Smith, along with his wife, Sally, produced the multi-award winning series of documentaries, Hands, for RTÉ in the 1970s.

President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to him.

"Not only those who recall the wonderful texture of the film series Hands but all those with an interest in Irish culture and history will have been deeply saddened on hearing of the death of David Shaw-Smith," he said.

"As a nation, we owe him a debt of gratitude for his work documenting the arts and crafts traditions across our island, as immortalised in the documentaries in his ‘Hands’ series.

"His loss will be felt most acutely by his family, to whom I convey my deepest condolences, and my wish is that they draw comfort from, and can share in the deep appreciation that exists for the unique legacy on Irish life and film that he has left us.”

Mr Shaw-Smith will be buried at Burriscarra Abbey, close to his home, on Thursday.