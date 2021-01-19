24 deaths and 713 new Covid-19 cases in the North

Another 24 people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland including 17 in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health confirmed 713 new cases of the virus.

There are 842 people in hospital with the disease in the North which includes 70 in intensive care.

Hospitals are now operating at 97% occupancy with just 36 ICU beds available.

An estimated one in 13 people in Northern Ireland had had Covid-19 by December last year, new figures show.

The figures come from the UK Office for National Statistic’s Covid-19 Infection Survey in partnership with the University of Oxford, University of Manchester, Public Health England and Wellcome Trust.

Read More Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan signed off by Cabinet

The new data comes as the rollout of vaccines in the North continues.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said “there will be an overlap” between those in the first group getting their jab and those in the second as the NHS keeps up the momentum of the vaccine rollout.

He told LBC radio: “We’re very clear that areas should be getting through the majority of the first cohort before they move on to the second cohort, but there will be an overlap.

“The reality is, as you’re moving through these, as you start to bring the second cohort in, there will be a bit of an overlap.

“So, while they’re still finishing cohort one, some people from the second cohort will be having their vaccines and being contacted.

“That’s understandable because the other alternative is you get through cohort one and you pause before you can start getting cohort two in and that would be wrong.

“In order to keep things flowing and moving we will see some overlap, but areas should be getting through the majority of cohort one before they start moving to cohort two.”