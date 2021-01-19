Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital drops for first time since Christmas day

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals has dipped below 2,000 after yesterday's record numbers.

This morning, there are 1,954 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country - down 69 from yesterday.

It marks the first drop in the hospital numbers since Christmas Day.

It is a 3% decrease on yesterday's total, however, in the past week the number has risen by 15%.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 115 admissions while there were also 153 discharges associated with the disease - which is a new record.

Figures last night showed there were 199 people with the disease in ICU.

The HSE says hospitals are coping with the current levels of Covid-19 but remain under significant pressure.

A further eight deaths linked to the virus were confirmed last night with 2,121 new cases.

The HSE's Dr Vida Hamilton says the high number of people being treated is a challenge and is putting pressure on staff.

"We are keeping a very close eye on our drug usage. We have no shortages reported to date.

"Our equipment are all in the right place, at the right time and all of our oxygen supplies in all of our hospitals are in the green zone.

"To date, I would summarise the situation as being very pressurised but functioning."

Meanwhile, a Galway GP is calling on people not to go out walking with friends and to stay at home.

Dr Brian Osborne told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that while the majority of people are adhering to public health guidelines, there are still many out walking on Salthill Prom and having coffee with friends.

The level of traffic on the roads was “really concerning.”

Dr Osborne encouraged people to call their GP if they had any symptoms, no matter how trivial and they should consider that they have Covid until it is proven otherwise.

If they had any non-Covid illness they should also call their GP.

We are here to see patients.

There was “a huge amount of fear and anxiety” among patients, he said. “This is taking a huge toll on the public.”

The number of Covid related calls had peaked in the first week of January and had then dropped, but in the past week there had been a rise in such calls again, he said.

The level of household transmission was of particular concern. In his practice they knew of six positive cases in one family.

“The attack rate of the virus has changed.” On the same programme Mayo-based Dr David McNeill said his practice was seeing a lot of “sicker patients” presenting.

“They are quite sick by the time they get to us and require hospitalisation.” It was very important to keep GP practices open to deal with Covid and other illnesses, he said.

Keeping patients out of hospitals was the best way to utilise GPs, he said.