Ryanair warns of delayed return to flights from Cork due to runway works

Cork Airport is "fully committed" to finding workable solutions for airlines, as management at the airport prepares for a multimillion-euro runway overhaul.

The assurance comes as Ryanair warned pilots that the works could impact the reopening of its base in Cork this summer because of the timing of the maintenance. It is due to begin on July 5 and may take place nightly from 9pm to 6am.

The airport had planned to revamp the runway in 2022, but the decision was made to undertake the work this year as very low demand for international travel is expected to continue.

Ryanair had closed its bases at Cork and Shannon in October, for the winter months, amid Covid-19 travel restrictions, with a view to reopening in April.

A spokesperson for Cork Airport said that the plan, believed to be worth tens of millions of euro, was necessary and that this year represented a good time to do it.

"We are fully engaged with all our airline customers on a project of this scale, which is a critical infrastructure project which must be undertaken at this stage.

"No final decision has yet been made in relation to the exact hours of working. Our aim is to ensure an optimal window is available for flight operations over the duration of the reconstruction works.”

Kinsale-based senator Tim Lombard said that some solution should be found to ensure the airport is as busy as possible if international travel resumes in the summer.

"We all agree that the project needs to go ahead, but could it go in October or could a later time be found to shut down? Surely we should keep that capacity if there is a vaccine and some hope of tourism? Tourism has been drastically hit, so everything has to be done to make sure that Cork Airport can be viable."

Ryanair did not respond to a request for comment.