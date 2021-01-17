25 deaths, 822 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

A further 25 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland (NI), health authorities have confirmed.

The NI Department of Health has said the total death toll now stands at 1,606.

An additional 822 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases since the outbreak began has now reached 94,539.

The figures come as the Stormont Health Minister said on Friday that it was “highly unlikely” that the coronavirus restrictions will be eased after the six-week lockdown ends.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated.



822 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 25 deaths have been reported (4 outside the 24 hour period).https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/NWFEi8zvGB — Department of Health (@healthdpt) January 17, 2021

Robin Swann said although the R number has dropped to 0.7, the number of cases and hospital inpatients with the virus remains high.

The Stormont Executive agreed upon a tough range of Covid-19 restrictions in December. They remain in place until February 6.

Mr Swann said with daily cases and hospital numbers remaining high, the restrictions are likely to be required for longer.