25 deaths, 822 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The total number of cases seen in NI since the outbreak began has now reached 94,539.
25 deaths, 822 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Robin Swann said although the R number has dropped to 0.7, the number of cases and hospital inpatients with the virus remains high. File Picture: PA

Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 15:17
Ciarán Sunderland

A further 25 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland (NI), health authorities have confirmed.

The NI Department of Health has said the total death toll now stands at 1,606.

An additional 822 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases since the outbreak began has now reached 94,539.

The figures come as the Stormont Health Minister said on Friday that it was “highly unlikely” that the coronavirus restrictions will be eased after the six-week lockdown ends.

Robin Swann said although the R number has dropped to 0.7, the number of cases and hospital inpatients with the virus remains high.

The Stormont Executive agreed upon a tough range of Covid-19 restrictions in December. They remain in place until February 6.

Mr Swann said with daily cases and hospital numbers remaining high, the restrictions are likely to be required for longer.

Read More

Nearly 2,000 Covid patients in hospital but close contacts falling

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Jan 7, 2021 Covid-19: Government in talks to secure early delivery of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine
Coronavirus Regina Doherty: 'Cold' mother and baby home report must be independently reviewed
Trauma of IRA murder continues to haunt generations of a family 40 years later Trauma of IRA murder continues to haunt generations of a family 40 years later
#covid-19coronavirushealthnorthern irelandplace: northern ireland
Coronavirus - Fri Jan 15, 2021

Health service may be facing most challenging week in its history, says minister

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices